Robert G. Ober, 88, of Akron, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, April 14. He was surrounded by his family as he lost his six-month battle with cancer.
Robert, who also answered to "Bob" and "Red" was born Sept. 20, 1931, the son of Harvey and Elsie Ober. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Thirsk) Ober. On May 12, 2020, he and his wife would have celebrated 64 years of marriage. He is also survived by three children: Steven M. (Linda D.) of Manheim, Sharon D. Kulp (William H.) of Ephrata, and Scott A. of Lancaster. Also surviving are grandchildren: Carolyn E. Krasley, Elena P. Ober, Matt L. and Andrew S. Martin; Tyler S., Austin J. and Jordan A. Kulp, and a sister, Fay (Ober) Cutt of Park City, Utah.
He was born in Brunnerville and graduated from Warwick Township High School in 1949. He was a graduate of Lancaster Business College and the American Bankers Association School of Banking at Rutgers University. He started his banking career at the Akron National Bank, which merged with Fulton National Bank in 1955. He worked for Fulton Bank for 42 years.
He was past president of the Lancaster Chapter of the American Institute of Banking, serving as chairman of Group 5 and a board member.
Bob served on active duty with the U.S. Navy from April, 1953, through April, 1955, aboard the USS Gilbert Islands, CVE 107, as the commissary storekeeper.
He was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron where he served in various positions and also served several terms on the church council. In recent years, he attended Calvary Church in Lancaster.
Bob was a member of the Akron Lions Club for more than 50 years. He served the club as treasurer, was a member of the board and was honored with the Lion of the Year award.
He served as treasurer of Akron borough from 1965 until he retired in December of last year, a total of 54 years. He was a member for more than 50 years of Ephrata Lodge 665, Free and Accepted Masons.
Bob was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Conestoga Country Club and Foxchase Golf Club. He was also a Phillies fan and regularly attended the Reading Phillies games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald, brother-in-law, Roger Cutt, and granddaughter, Ashley Renee Kulp.
He was a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Community Care, especially the blue team of Kevin, Ann, Nilda, Libby and Deb. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
