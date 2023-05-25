Robert G. Martin, 89, of Ephrata passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Union Grove, he was the son of the late Benjamin & Mabel (Sensenig) Martin. He was the loving husband of the late Jean (Hauck) Martin with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Bob was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland, where he was one of the founding members. He enjoyed spending time with his family, studying God's word and hunting and fishing.
He was a partner at Terre Hill Silo Co. with his brothers and cousins. He also spent years in sales and
management.
He is survived by his children, Daniel, husband of Elaine (Howard) of New Holland, Diane, wife of Craig Hickey of Lititz, Connie, wife of Joe Kepiro of Lititz, and Patti, wife Roger Garber of Manheim. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers and 3 sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:00 AM at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Rd., New Holland, PA with Pastor Dave Horst officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Christian Fellowship Church Mission Fund. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA