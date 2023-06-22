Robert G. Landvater, 93, of Greer, SC, formerly of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his granddaughter's home in Simpsonville, SC. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen J. (Wenger) Landvater; together they shared 69 years of marriage before her passing in 2022.
Born Sunday, December 1, 1929, in Mount Joy, PA, he was a son of the late Howard and Mary (Greenawalt) Landvater.
He loved computers and worked with them for the entirety of his career. He continued helping churches and missionaries with their websites after retirement. He also loved sailing and kayaking. Woodworking was another hobby he enjoyed, making many furniture pieces over the years.
Mr. Landvater is survived by a sister, Joan Greland; a son, Dennis Landvater of Hanover, PA; a daughter Donna married to Paul Ringenberg of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren, Rebekah, Paul, Peter, Ruth married to Nathan DePue, Rachel married to Stephen Mason, Rose married to Nathan Maederer, Rosalyn married to Kenny Anderson, Priscilla married to Micah Gold, and three great-grandchildren, Tobias and Thatcher Maederer, and Eleanor Gold, as well as six step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, John Landvater and a sister, Mary Katheryn Eberly.
A service to celebrate the life of Robert will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Gary Mills officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Paul Ringenberg, Sr., Paul David Ringenberg, Jr., Peter Ringenberg, Nathan DePue, and Micah Gold.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may access a livestream of the service by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the top of Mr. Landvater's obituary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the missionary fund at Calvary Bible Church (www.cbchanover.org), Voice of the Martyrs (www.persecution.com), or Friends of Israel (www.FOI.org).
