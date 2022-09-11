Robert G. Kelly, Jr., 81, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4, surrounded by those he loved. Known as Bob, he was born the oldest of three children on September 8, 1940, to Robert and Mary Kelly of Wynnewood, PA.
In the heyday of Philadelphia's Big 5 basketball, Bob played guard for the University of Pennsylvania. He earned a law degree from Villanova University in 1965, established his own firm in 1971 and practiced law in Philadelphia for the next 50 years, many of those at the law firm Marshall Dennehey. His passion, intellect, mastery in the court room, and mentoring of younger lawyers generated success and appreciation from those with whom he worked.
Bob was an avid reader, an enthusiastic and occasionally frustrated golfer (who also notched a hole-in-one), a burgeoning chess player, extraordinary dance partner and most importantly a loving and dedicated husband, brother, father, grandfather & friend. Bob was loved for his quick wit, "one-shot" jumper, commitment, and loyalty to those he cared for, and levity in the company of all. Those who had the opportunity to be in his circle of support could always count on Bob to give guidance, but also to listen and always be their biggest fan.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, who loved and nurtured him for 32 years of marriage; his four children: Robert, Michael, Kevin and Tara; ten grandchildren; his first wife, Kay; his brother, Tom and sister, Mary Louise Wolfington. Interment will be private.
