Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away Tuesday, July, 30, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz. He was born in Ephrata to the late Bernard and Mary (Stautler) Herzer. Robert celebrated 69 years of marriage with his wife Mary "Margaret" (Smith) Herzer on June 17th.
A 1946 graduate of Ephrata High School, Robert entered the US Navy and served for two years at the end of WWII. When discharged from the Navy, he enrolled in machine shop education at Stevens Trade and then completed his apprenticeship at Precision Machine Company in Lancaster.
Robert worked at Alcoa as a tool and die maker for 15 years and attended night classes at Temple University for 7 of those years, earning a Master's in vocational education. He then taught machine shop at Willow Street Vo-Tech for 23 years. In retirement, Robert worked part-time as maintenance manager for Manheim Township School District.
An active member of Lititz Moravian Church, Robert served on the Board of Elders and as Treasurer of the Men's and Women's Bible Class. He also served as an Usher for church services and as a Diener for the Love Feast.
Robert was active in BSA Troop 42, Lititz, for 37 years, including being Scout Master. Scouting activities like hiking at Philmont Scout Reservation, and sailing and scuba diving in the Bahamas ultimately inspired him to become a teacher.
He also enjoyed bicycling rail trails, with Lehigh Gorge State Park and North Bend State Park, WV, being two of his favorite places to ride. Robert was an avid kayaker as well.
He volunteered in the community serving on the Lititz Springs Park Board for 20 years and being involved in the construction of the Welcome Center and helped obtain the Caboose for the park. Robert also volunteered at Moravian Manor driving the residents' bus for concerts, bowling and fishing outings. At Luther Acres he drove the inside cart and volunteered in the wood shop, making various items for the bazaar.
A real people person, Bob was very friendly with everyone.
In addition to his wife Margaret, Robert is survived by their 4 sons, Kent G. Herzer, Lancaster, Karl R. Herzer, Mount Joy, Kurt B. Herzer, husband of Sue (Supplee), New Holland, and Kevin L. Herzer, Elizabethtown; 5 grandchildren, Karyn, wife of Daniel Fetzer, Lancaster, Troy Herzer, Myerstown, Kyle Herzer, husband of Abby (Harnly), Akron, Zachary Herzer, husband of Melyssa (Hamm), Manheim and Dylan Herzer, Elizabethtown; and 4 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Micah, Evelyn and Amelia Herzer.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Olive Dolan and Harry Herzer.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 PM in the Eshbach Parlor of Brothers House, followed by a memorial service at 2 PM in the Sanctuary of Lititz Moravian Church, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Rev. Dean R. Jurgen will officiate. Private interment will be in Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Moravian Church Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.
