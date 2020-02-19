Robert G. Hershberger, age 84, of Quarryville, PA, entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community.
He was the husband of the late Martha A. High Hershberger who died on May 23, 2012 and the late Leta Hershberger. Born in New Enterprise, PA he was the son of the late Ross and Cleo Detwiler Hershberger.
He and his wife, Martha purchased their farm in Quarryville in 1965, and raised their children on their dairy and poultry farm until his retirement in 2005. In retirement he enjoyed transporting his Amish friends and neighbors.
An active member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, he served as a Deacon, went on mission trips with Brethren Disaster Relief Service, served on the committee to start the pre-school program at the church, and was chairman of the church cemetery committee. He also served on the board of the Solanco Fair Association.
Surviving him are 4 children: Daniel husband of Gayle Brubaker Hershberger, Douglas husband of Julletta Leas Esbenshade Hershberger, Debra wife of James E. Krantz, Diane wife of Jere L. Hoover; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 2 brothers, George husband of Wilda Hershberger, Jerry husband of Gale Hershberger; and a sister Lois Kyper.
Robert was preceded in death by 3 brothers, John, Charles and Max.
Funeral services will be held at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 1:30PM with Pastor Calvin Park officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, from 6:30-8:30PM at the church. There will be no viewing on Sunday. The family will greet attendees informally after the service.
Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Memorial Fund of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, Pa 17604-4125.
