Robert G. Haldeman, 99, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, January 15, 2022 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rapho Twp., Lancaster Co., he was the son of the late John B. and Annie Ginder Haldeman. He was married to Viola M. Decker Haldeman for 74 years prior to her passing in 2020.
Bob was the eldest member of Chiques Church in Manheim where he sang in the choir, the men's chorus, and the Chiques Male Octet. During World War II, he served as a technical sergeant in the United States Army Medical Corps at Camp Lee, Virginia where he and Viola first met. Prior to retiring in 1984, he was the owner of Stauffer's Home Roasted Corn Meal located at Penryn for 32 years. He also retired from the Manheim Auto Auction in 1987 after 30 years. In retirement he was devoted to helping others and volunteering at Brethren Village, COBYS, Pleasant View Retirement Community, Love INC., Meals on Wheels, and Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services. In addition to traveling and reading, he enjoyed listening to music and singing.
He is survived by four children, Patricia A., wife of John Kapp, Mechanicsburg, Dennis R., husband of the late Carol Haldeman, Akron, Gary L., husband of Sonda Hershey Haldeman, Manheim, and Scott E., husband of Judy Brubaker Haldeman, Manheim; a foster daughter, Ruth Schlotzhauer of Malvern; (8) grandchildren; (10) great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce, wife of Clarence Lowe, Manheim. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Lizzie Fahnestock Haldeman; a great-grandson, Conner Holland; and (12) siblings, Anna Hess, Grace Hoffer, Martha Elliott, Thelma Keener, David, Phares, Daniel, Marlin, Jacob, John Henry, Rufus, and Glenn Haldeman.
A Service of Celebration will be held for both Bob and Viola on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545 with ministers Mike S. Hess and Nathan Myer officiating. There is no public viewing. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:45 AM. Please feel free to follow COVID protocols that provide you the most comfort. If desired, contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund of Chiques Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
