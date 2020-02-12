Robert G. "Bob" Zink, 102, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, MA. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late George R. and Gertrude (Haverstick) Zink.
Bob proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps 450th Bomb Group – 723rd Squadron during WWII. He was a pilot flying a Consolidated B-24 Liberator Bomber in 51 missions throughout North Africa and Europe. During this time he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross as well as the Air Medal and multiple Oak Leaf Clusters. Bob was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1936. He attended the University of Alabama and later graduated from West Chester University in 1948. He received his master's in 1951 from Temple University. After graduation he was a physical education and health teacher at Upper Leacock High School. He worked his way to Assistant Principal and retired from Conestoga Valley High School in 1978 after 29 years in education. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy, PA Retired Teachers Association, and PA Guild of Craftsmen. He designed and made hand crafted Nantucket baskets for 30 years and was well known at many craft shows.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Carole Freedland, wife of Scott of Newton, MA and Stephanie Zink Milotzky of Middleton, MA; a grandson, Benjamin Freedland; and a stepsister, Isabel Brandt of Palmyra.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Freedland; four brothers, George, John, Charles, and Frank Zink; and a sister, Mildred Zink.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 W. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 where he donated many years of service.
Services will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
