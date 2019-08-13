Robert G. "Bob" Newswanger, 69, of Mount Joy, and formerly of Washington Boro, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He was the husband of Brenda (Binkley) Newswanger, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Hazel (Millhouse) Newswanger.
Bob had worked for Amerimax Home Products in Mountville for 28 years as a tool and die maker/designer. He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and Stevens Trade School.
He enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, woodworking, and had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Washington Boro Fire Dept. Bob also enjoyed sprint car racing, having worked on a team throughout the 1970s. His greatest joy was being "Pop Pop" to his four grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sons: Cale married to Colleen (Tempest) Newswanger of Tunkhannock, PA and Jeff married to Lauren (Bastendorf) Newswanger of Lancaster; his grandchildren Caden, Taryn, Jordyn, Paxtyn; and his brother Jim married to Renee Newswanger of Neffsville. He was preceded in death by an infant grandson.
Friends will be received on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 2:30-3:30PM, with the Memorial Service to follow at 3:30PM. There will be a time of sharing so please think of a special memory of Bob that you may wish to offer. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bob's memory to Tunkhannock Little League, Box 207, Tunkhannock, PA 18657 or Penn Manor Junior Comets, Box 29, Millersville, PA 17551. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com