Bellevue, WA. - Robert Furey McMurtrie, Jr., 87, died November 13th, 2019 following a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Judith Cain McMurtrie, children Sandy Kindbom (John), Tammy Silvis (Scott), Rob McMurtrie III (Katy) and Paul McMurtrie (Julie), 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his first wife, Yvonne Wenrich McMurtrie and brother Chris McMurtrie (Gladdie).
Born and raised in Lancaster, the son of Robert F. McMurtrie and Mabel Engle McMurtrie, Bob also lived in Menlo Park, California and for many years in Seattle, Washington.
He was a graduate of McCaskey High School and Franklin and Marshall College where he held a degree in a Geology program that was tops in the country at the time. His early career took him to Alaska's Yukon territory which he said was the most beautiful place he ever saw. Later in Menlo Park he worked in the young aerospace industry and was in Silicon Valley as it emerged as a tech center at that very exciting time. Always in sales, he also had a career in Real Estate in his years in Lancaster for the then family business, Engle and Hambright. Bob also turned a passion for antiques and an almost encyclopedic knowledge of early American antiques and fine arts into a business and for a time had an antiques shop on the Main Line in Paoli near Philadelphia.
Bob enjoyed many activities when his children were young including camping trips in the Sierra Nevadas, which included panning for gold, skiing trips to Lake Tahoe and later Camelback Mountain, beach trips and many hours riding horseback. Also enjoyed were boating on the Susquehanna River, canoeing on the Conestoga and sailing in the sunfish sailboat. He wanted to introduce his children to all of the experience that he could.
Later in life he and Judy enjoyed the great outdoors. Weekends found them hiking and exploring the beautiful northwest territory. They were active birders with extensive life lists and traveled the country's migration routes to find rare birds. In Seattle, once again, he became a student of the regional cultures and arts. A born and natural teacher, he always shared his passions generously with others.