Robert Fraser, 92, formerly of Lancaster, died quietly Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022 surrounded by family at his home in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Fraser was born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of William Fraser and Thelma Mullen Fraser. He lived in the Lancaster area from the late 1950s to the early 1970s.
Fraser was a Navy veteran of the Korean War era, serving on the destroyer USS Shannon. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from Penn State University and worked as a news reporter and photographer for several daily newspapers in Pennsylvania, including the Lancaster New Era from 1957 to 1960. He was the general manager and vice president of the APBA Game Company in Lancaster until 1968, when he went to work for Pennsylvania Blue Shield in Camp Hill, becoming the assistant director of communications, and later the director.
Fraser served as an elder of Lancaster's Bethany Presbyterian Church, and as an assistant scoutmaster and scoutmaster of Bethany's Boy Scout Troop 4. Fraser was a member of the Lancaster lodge of the Elks Club.
An avid sports fan, Fraser coached Lancaster Township's junior midget league Red Sox team for five seasons, and he also served as the league's secretary. Subsequently he coached the Elks Club's high school-level team, which won the IBEW league championship and won the New Era Tournament of Champions for the 1967 season. Fraser organized, and long played in, one of the first APBA baseball leagues. For a number of years, Fraser worked the Saturday night sports desk for the Lancaster Sunday News.
Fraser's first marriage, to the late Janice Angstadt Fraser, ended in divorce. He is survived by his second wife, Patricia Shukis Fraser, of Ruidoso; his four children, William Fraser, of Blue Bell, Charles Fraser, of New York City, James Fraser, of Rochester, New York, and Elisabeth Buschbeck-Fraser, of Temple Terrace, Florida; one granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Fraser's remains will be interred at the New Mexico State Veterans Cemetery in Ft. Stanton, New Mexico.
A living tribute »