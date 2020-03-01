Robert Fernand Droz, 87, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home in Marco Island, FL. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George L. and Ava Revels Droz. His wife, Nan, died in 2017. They were married for 60 years.
Bob graduated from Mercersburg Academy and studied at Bucknell University and Stevens Tech. Bob served honorably in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during the Korean conflict. Bob joined his father's business, Specialty Screw Machine Products, Inc. in 1955 and made this business his career becoming president and later chairman, the title he held until his death.
Bob loved to play golf, tennis and squash with his friends of whom he had many. He enjoyed fishing trips and making dinner reservations. He was a long-time member of The Hamilton Club, The Lancaster Country Club, the Island County Club (Marco Island), Hideaway Beach Club (Marco).
He is survived by a son, George L. Droz, II (Barbara) of Lancaster, three daughters: Karen Dettmer, (Jeff), Cleveland, OH, Jennifer Switch, (Benjamin) of Lancaster, and Pollyanna Marshall (Raymond) of Lancaster, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Myrback, his brother, Gerald and his daughter, Rebecca.
A memorial service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment at the convenience of the family in Greenwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17608-4125 or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
