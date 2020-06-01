Robert F. Zimmerman, 83, of East Earl, passed away at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the husband of Vera M. Wenger Zimmerman. They just celebrated their 60thwedding anniversary on May 7th. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Noah H. and Sarah L. Fox Zimmerman.
Robert was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Conestoga Valley Mennonite Church.
Surviving besides his wife are six sons, Lewis W. husband of Dorcas Nolt Zimmerman of New Holland, Clinton W. husband of Valerie Shertzer Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Stephen W. husband of Rachel Ebersole Zimmerman of Newport, Kevin W. husband of Rebekah Wine Zimmerman of East Earl, Lawrence W. husband of Judith Wine Zimmerman of Carlisle, and Vernon W. Zimmerman of East Earl; nine daughters, Linda W. wife of J. David Hostetter of New Holland, Rosene W. wife of Lynn Hoover of Kenton, OH, Sharon W. wife of J. Mark Hostetter of Mohnton, Judy W. wife of Elton Horst of East Earl, Carolyn W. wife of Martin L. Hoover of Lebanon, Brenda W Zimmerman of East Earl, Suzanne W. wife of Nevin Martin of Lititz, Elaine W. wife of Michael Wine of Lowville, NY, and Jeanette W. wife of E. Christopher Meck of Earleville, MD; 108 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond F. husband of Marie Zimmerman of Ewing, IL, and George F. husband of Patricia Zimmerman of Denver; and a sister, Ella B. wife of Lewis B. Groff of New Holland.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 10:00 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
