Robert F. Tuscan

Robert F. "Bob" Tuscan, 88, of Manheim passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Skowhegan, Maine, he was the son of the late Royce and Wyona Simpson Tuscan. He was the loving husband of Shirley E. Ditzler Tuscan they would have observed their 68th wedding anniversary this July. In his early years, Bob owned and operated the former Tuscan TV & Antenna Shop, Manheim. He retired as an electronic technician from Burle Industries/Phillips formerly RCA, Lancaster after 36 years. Bob was a member of the Manheim Borough Council, Manheim VFW Post #5956, Manheim Historical Society, and served as Judge of Elections. He enjoyed woodworking. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Michael R. husband of Alleese S. Tuscan, Richard P. husband of Bette J. Tuscan, and a daughter, Tamara S. Gibson, all of Manheim, 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce L. Lambert of Maine and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa L. Berryhill, a grandson, Christopher R. Gainer, and sister, Ruth A. Sawyer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bob's memory to the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com