Robert F. "Pete" Gainer, 74, of Columbia, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was the husband of Kimberli Carter Gainer with whom he was married 20 years this December.
Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Edna Bryant Gainer. Following his graduation from Columbia High School he proudly and honorably served his country as an infantryman in the U.S.M.C. during the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle. A retired carpenter, he was a life member of the Red Rose Memorial Post 2435 V.F.W., Columbia and the William Brenner Post 466 American Legion, Marietta.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his brother, Charles R. Gainer; sisters, Mary Glanski, Connie wife of Mike Rice; Theresa wife of the late Sid Jones; numerous nieces and nephews and a very special great niece, Hailey Wickenheiser.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
