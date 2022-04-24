Robert F. Joline, Sr.

Robert F. Joline, 86, of West Lampeter Twp., passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at UPMC in Lititz, and while he left his earthly family and friends behind somewhat unexpectedly, they take comfort in knowing that there was a joyful reunion with his son when he reached the gates of heaven.
Born in Lancaster, Bob was the son of the late Julius W. and Frances (Rottmund) Joline. He was the beloved husband of Virginia L. (Geubtner) Joline, and they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this coming July.
Bob graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1953. During the period from 1957 through early 1963, he honorably served his country as a member of both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves, where he received his training as a machinist. Bob continued that training with Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, retiring after 40 years of dedicated service.
Bob was well known for being a huge prankster and he enjoyed many diverse hobbies. Earlier in life, his claim to fame was when he coached his son's St. Anne's youth baseball team, who were the definite underdogs in the New Era Tournament, to an exciting victory. Over the years, he became an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. Very near and dear to his heart were the times he and his son spent together at their cabin in Huntingdon County. Bob was an accomplished woodcarver and an active bird watcher, faithfully filling his many birdfeeders making sure his feathered friends were always fed. Bob played the harmonica and was learning to play the ukulele. He was also a huge Penn State football fan. He was a member of the NRA and the AMSA - Assateague Mobile Sportsfishermen Association. A devout catholic, he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Denise Joline, and Julie Joline and her husband John Curtin, all of Lancaster; and his daughter-in-law, Debra Jean (Atkinson) Joline of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Amy Kline (Shawn), Michele Transue (Chris) and Matthew Joline (Amanda); his great-grandchildren: Austin Gillenwater, Zoey and Carter Kline, Ethan and Hailey Transue, and Aiden and Alexa Joline; his sisters, Nancy Schmitt (the late Joseph) and Cynthia Hohman (Bob); a brother-in-law Michael Keen; and his canine papillon, "Dude". He was preceded in death by his son, Robert F. Joline, Jr. in 2018, a grandson, Christopher Joline, and a sister Carol Keen.
A viewing will be held from 6 8 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603, with Father Brian Olkowski officiating, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bob's memory be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church at the above address, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com