Robert F. Carroll, beloved son of Bob and Beth Kleintop Carroll of Marietta, passed away on January 6, 2021. He was 19 years old. Fondly known as "Bobby" he is survived by his loving brother, Ryley T, at home; his grandparents, Robert and Vicki Herman Carroll of Wrightsville, paternal great-grandmother Vivian Carroll of Marietta, and paternal great-grandfather Donald Christ of Marietta; his maternal grandparents, The Right Reverend Douglas and Rosemary Morgan Kleintop of Easton. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Bobby enjoyed listening to music, was an avid gamer, reader and writer. He loved going on family vacations and sharing time with family. Bobby was a 2020 graduate of Donegal High School and a freshman at Kutztown University. Bobby was a member of Covenant Moravian Church of York which his family attends. Bobby will be lovingly remembered for his warm smile, love and kindness towards others, and his relentless fight against the many obstacles he overcame in his short life.
Bobby will be continuously loved and NEVER forgotten!
A Funeral Service honoring Bobby's life will be held in the Marietta Cemetery, 229 W. Fairview Ave., Marietta, PA 17547 on January 14th, 2021 at 1 PM. There will be a viewing held in the Marietta Cemetery from 12 to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation "JDRF" www.jdrf.org/westcentralpa or Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org would be deeply appreciated by the Carroll family. Arrangements by the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., Mount Joy. To leave a condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
