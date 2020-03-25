Robert F. "Cap" Woolard, age 76, of Gap, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Leah Mercer Woolard with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage on May 5th. He was born in Atglen, son of the late Charles W., Sr. and Laura Neuhauser Woolard.
In the past he was a truck driver for the former Poorbaugh Grain of Lancaster until retirement. In retirement he worked for Riehl Quality Storage Barns of Kinzers. He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1961. He was a member of the Lewistown Moose Lodge. He loved sitting in his garage watching traffic and spending time with his family.
Surviving are 3 daughters: Melanie Bird of Gap, Brenda Henry wife of Jack Stauffer of Gap, Kim wife of Bill Davis of Quarryville, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Lorraine and Charles W. "Bill" Woolard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Due to the current health concerns there will be a private family service with interment in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »