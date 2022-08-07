Robert F. "Bob" Walton, Jr., 70, of Lancaster, passed away Aug. 2, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lancaster and the eldest of 9, he was the son of the late Nancy Jane (Bouder) and Robert F. Walton, Sr. He would have celebrated his 44th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19 with Cathy (Enck) Walton.
Many will remember "Mr. Bob" for his 30+ years of working at Price Elementary School. He loved working with the kids. Bob was elated when he learned he would be a "Pappy". His grandchildren were his greatest joy. In his free time, he enjoyed crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He would frequently be found watching NASCAR, soccer and Penn State football.
Bob will be missed by his loving wife Cathy; children, Robert M. Walton (Maxine) of Delaware and Michelle Homiak of Lancaster; grandchildren, Elijah and Easton and step grandchildren, Joe, Jake and Morgan.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Humane League of Lancaster, support.humanepa.org/
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »