Robert Franklin Walther passed away February 23, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by his loving family. Bob would have celebrated his 96th birthday on February 24th.
Born in Elmira, NY, he was the son of the late Frank H. and Margaret Reid Walther. He is survived by longtime companion, Patricia Saam of Lancaster; son, Robert M. Walther of Wrightsville; and daughter Kim Gohn wife of George of Columbia. Also surviving are two grandsons, Jason husband of Stephanie Erney and Dustin husband of Sherry Erney, four great-grandchildren, and a brother, Frank Walther, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Walther Haberstroh and Christine Walther Bucher.
Robert was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1942. He enlisted in the Navy in his senior year and served as a Corpsman with the Marines in the Pacific Theater. Bob was awarded the Bronze Star and typical of the Greatest Generation, he never mentioned this recognition until years later when the family learned of the award. After WWII Bob attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College (Bloomsburg University) obtaining a degree in History and taught at Columbia High School for several years. In 1950, he accepted a position at WGAL TV, eventually becoming Production Manager. He was inducted into the WGAL TV Hall of Fame in 2019.
Bob enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and was an avid Penn State fan. An outstanding athlete in both high school and college, he was inducted into the 2013 Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He was a lifelong member of the Columbia Masonic Lodge #286 as well as the Columbia United Methodist Church. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends at his home along the Susquehanna.
A Life Celebration for Bob will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA with Reverend Thomas Grubbs, officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish to send condolences, please mail to Robert Walther, PO BOX 21, Columbia, PA 17512.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO BOX 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
