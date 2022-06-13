Robert F. "Bob" Jones, Jr.

Robert F. "Bob" Jones, Jr.

Robert F. "Bob" Jones, Jr., age 68 of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Robert F. Jones, Sr. and Marian G. Jones. Bob loved the outdoors; bird watching, observing animals, spending time with his dogs, hunting, fishing, target shooting, gardening and relaxing with family and friends. He was a tender-hearted man with a gentle spirit, one whom everyone liked because of his easy-going nature and sense of humor. Bob was humble, kind, generous and polite to everyone, a great role model. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will forever be cherished in their hearts.

He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Jones of Columbia and 3 siblings: Steve Jones of Palm Coast, FL, Ted, husband of Tracie Kalin Jones of Manheim, and Joy, wife of Raymond Fisher of Lancaster.

There will be a viewing on Friday, June 17th from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM followed by the funeral service at Lake View Bible Church, 383 Lake View Drive, Manheim. Pastor John Collins will be officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.shiveryfuneralhome.com.

Plant a tree in memory of Robert Jones, Jr.
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Shivery Funeral Home

111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
+1(610)593-5967
www.shiveryfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter