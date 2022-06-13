Robert F. "Bob" Jones, Jr., age 68 of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Robert F. Jones, Sr. and Marian G. Jones. Bob loved the outdoors; bird watching, observing animals, spending time with his dogs, hunting, fishing, target shooting, gardening and relaxing with family and friends. He was a tender-hearted man with a gentle spirit, one whom everyone liked because of his easy-going nature and sense of humor. Bob was humble, kind, generous and polite to everyone, a great role model. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will forever be cherished in their hearts.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Jones of Columbia and 3 siblings: Steve Jones of Palm Coast, FL, Ted, husband of Tracie Kalin Jones of Manheim, and Joy, wife of Raymond Fisher of Lancaster.
There will be a viewing on Friday, June 17th from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM followed by the funeral service at Lake View Bible Church, 383 Lake View Drive, Manheim. Pastor John Collins will be officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.shiveryfuneralhome.com.
