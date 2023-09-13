Robert Eugene "Gene" Ellis, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late James P. and Gladys (Delbridge) Ellis. He was married 49 years to his beloved wife, Barbara (Strong) Ellis.
Gene completed his master's degree in speech communications/theater, and pursued a PhD in the same fields. His career as a College/University Professor spanned 48 years in 7 different states, finally retiring from Millersville University in 2017. During this time, he taught in his chosen profession, while also advising multiple student led clubs. Humor, creativity, passion and wisdom enriched Gene's teaching, acting, and directing. He had a huge heart, and a personality that could light up any room.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by 3 children: Jon Ellis (Shilo), Carrie Stricker (Brian), and James "Pete" Ellis; 8 beloved grandchildren: Hailey, Ella, Mya, Caroline, Kaylen, Juliet, Colin, and Brooke; sister Pamela Ellis, and extended family. Beyond these listed, he was embraced by his theater, work and church families. He touched the hearts of those around him, and will always be remembered for his loving spirit.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2 PM at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Millersville University Theatre department in memory of Gene Ellis. Gifts may be made online at www.millersville.edu/give or checks made payable to "Millersville University" may be sent to Development Office, PO Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551.
