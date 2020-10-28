Robert Eugene Emerick, 73, of Lancaster, was called home to the Lord on October 23, 2020 at Manor Care – Lancaster. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph Emerick and Alverta (Miller) Emerick Burlew and the husband of the late Joan Emerick.
Bob worked for Conestoga Window Washers for many years. Then he went to work for Kegel's Produce as a truck driver and delivery person, where he retired from. Bob enjoyed playing pinochle and BINGO. He was very crafty and put his skills to use making toys when he was younger and knick-knacks, gifts, and decorations in his later years.
A kind and loving man, Bob had a heart of gold. He was always in good spirits. Bob always had a smile on his face and his sense of humor was certain to bring a smile to yours. He will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by a daughter; Denise Emerick (Moore), three sons: Donald Emerick and his wife Marie, Michael Emerick, and Christopher Emerick, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by sisters, Carol and Linda Emerick, and a brother, Jeffery Geesey, and his wife Shirley.
In addition to his parents and his wife Joan, Bob is preceded in death by his sisters, Tina Grau and Donna Emerick.
All services will be private.
