Robert Eugene Coble, Sr. "Bob" 87, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2nd at the Lancaster General Hospital. He spent his last moments on earth surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Martin Coble and Elizabeth Shramm.
Bob is survived by sons Jeffrey L. Coble (Susan) and Robert E. Coble, Jr. (Linda), brother Harold Coble, four grandchildren, Hannah, Jack, Molly and Erin, and one great-grandchild, Emberly.
Preceding him in death was his beloved wife of 67 years, Patricia (Shank), sister Lorraine Coble, brother John Coble (Martha), sister Alice Yarnell (Carl), sister June Denlinger (Clayton), sister Gladys Weiler (Harold), and brother Paul Coble (Betty).
Bob married the love of his life, Patricia, in 1953. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, as well as uncle to a large number of nieces and nephews. He was a selfless and kind man who always put others before himself.
He graduated from the Milton Hershey School, class of 1951. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a Diesel Mechanic for Yellow Freight (formerly Shirks Express and Norwalk) for 48 years. After his retirement from Yellow freight, he worked for Green Leaf Plants for 10 years.
He loved sports and spent many years coaching youth baseball. Having always wanted to be a farmer when growing up, he enjoyed gardening and blessed his family and friends with unlimited amounts of fresh produce. Later in life, his main focus was on loving and caring for his family, especially his wife Pat. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
His family would like to thank Davita Kidney Care, 1412 King Street, Lancaster, PA, for their compassionate care during the years he needed them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received starting at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, where Bob will receive Military Honors. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com