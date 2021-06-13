Robert Eugene Brandt, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his residence. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Albert G. and Verna M. Brandt. Robert was the husband of the late Shelby Jean (Lyons) Brandt who passed away on March 22, 2017.
Robert proudly served in the United States Army. As a teenager, Robert worked at the Box Factory in Mount Joy. He then worked for Gerald Ginder where he constructed many of the local church steeples. He was part owner of Brandt Mower Shop until it sold in 1992. Robert was a lifetime member of the Millerstown Moose Lodge #925. He enjoyed working around the house, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and saw filing. He was known as the neighborhood tool filer. Robert was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Surviving are four children, Lori Love, wife of Gary of Elizabethtown, Karen Noss, wife of Douglas of Landisburg, Kelvin Brandt, companion of Stacie Wagner of Elizabethtown and Lisa Reed, wife of Duane of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Dakota and Ian Brandt, Dallas Love and Kadie Noss; and a great-grandson, Easton Brandt.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and James Brandt.
A funeral service honoring Robert's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moose Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com