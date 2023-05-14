Robert Edward Oblender, 94, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, PA, Robert was the son of the late Howard Oblender and Hazel Withers and the husband of the late Dorothy Louise Oblender.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 1946, he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict for 2 years. He worked as an electrician for Safe Harbor Water and Power Corp.
Robert was an avid bowler and golfer; he also enjoyed the outdoors and a nice game of pinochle with friends and family. He enjoyed motor home travel. During his free time, he volunteered for St. Paul Lutheran Church and Meals on Wheels.
He enjoyed square dancing and a good glass of rose wine. Robert loved his John Deere tractor, and could fix anything; he was an excellent handyman.
His favorite lines were "I never forget anything I remember" and "Life is a bowl of cherries, it's those pits that get you."
Robert is survived by a daughter, Suzanne L., wife of Gary Miller, Lancaster, two sons, Michael R. Oblender, Mechanicsburg and David H., husband of Amy Oblender, Manheim, five grandchildren, Laura and Scott Miller, Matthew Oblender, Emily Tunstalle, Robert M. Oblender and eight great-grandchildren, Micah, Norah, Nolan, Ian, Sophia, Gemma, Savannah, and Thea. He was preceded in death by Jennie Decker, Howard Oblender, and Betty Rimmel.
A funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 North George Street, Millersville, PA on Saturday May 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark S. Kopp officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 North George Street, Millersville, PA or Meals on Wheels of Millersville, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
