Robert E. Vatter, Sr., 87, of Millersville, PA, passed away on December 21, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard Vatter and Violet Elizabeth Evans. Robert was the loving husband of 58 years to Dolores (Fitzgerald) Vatter. Robert and his wife were lifelong friends since the age of 2 because their parents were the best of friends as they grew up. He was blessed to find the love of his life.
Robert attended the U.S. Navy Academy for 1 year. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Macon heavy cruiser. He retired from AT&T as a field service manager.
Surviving is a son, Robert Vatter, Jr.; 3 grandchildren: Erik Vatter, Corrine Young, and Sarah Vatter; a sister, Faith Cable; a brother, Richard Vatter, Jr.; and close friend of 81 years, Robert "Bob" Hudson. Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Vatter; and a brother, Raymond Vatter.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Robert will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
