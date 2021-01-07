Robert E. "Strap" Stricker, 77, of Reinholds, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Charles and Florence Stricker and was the husband of Patricia A. (Burd) Stricker with whom he would have shared 56 years of marriage this coming March.
Robert was enthusiastic in his life and enjoyed meeting new people and collecting new stories. He loved to learn, especially about wildlife and nature. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, and gazing at the stars and planets with his wife. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren.
Robert was a 1961 graduate of Cocalico H.S. He worked as a mason for Snyder Masonry.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by two sons, Troy Stricker, husband of Lesley of Reinholds and Eric Stricker, companion of Jessica Guldin of Newmanstown; three grandchildren, Lauren, Tyler, and Nicholas Stricker; two sisters, Mary Stricker and Charolotte Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Shimp.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
