Robert E. Shupp, Sr., 81, of Denver, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Denver, he was a son of the late Walter and Ada (Trostle) Shupp. He was married 64 years on July 28 to Agnes (Heck) Shupp.
Robert worked as a brick and block mason for J. Roy Wise, Jim Griffith, and most recently for Zimmerman and Herr.
He was a member of Mohns Hill E.C. Church. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling and playing softball. More recently he was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family at the cabin.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two children, Robert E., Jr., married to Shelbie (Eshelman) Shupp of Reinholds, and Barbara Santiago of Denver; four grandchildren, Eric Shupp, Jeremy Santiago, Kendy Shupp, and David Santiago; five great-grandchildren, Mariah, Summer, Skylar, Petter, and Kailee; and two sisters, Emma Good of Ephrata, and Dorothy Fultz of Denver.
Preceding him in death is a stepsister, Helen Boyer; a sister, Arlene Noll; and four brothers, Richard, Elmer, Walter, and Chester Shupp.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 6 at 10 AM at Center Union Cemetery, 599 Reading Road, East Earl. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, (www.cancer.org). To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.