Robert E. Shaffer, age 94, long-time resident of Hershey, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Pine Grove, PA. He was born in Somerset County, to the late D. David and Iva (Cable) Shaffer.
He is survived by daughter Laura Henton of Martinsburg, WV and son Christian of Pine Grove, PA; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Arlene (Snyder) and his siblings Richard, Shirley Keafer, and Marlin.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9th at 1PM at Spring Creek Church of the Brethren in Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 12:30PM. The service will be streamed online via the church website at: www.springcreekcob.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church.
