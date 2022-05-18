Robert E. "Rob" Kreider, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his residence. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Walter and Beatrice (Stark) Kreider. Rob was the husband of the late Barbara Eckman who passed away on February 21, 2016.
Rob was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1964. He was the owner and operator of R & R Automotive in Mount Joy from 1975 to 2018. Rob was an ASE certified mechanic and work was his passion. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551 in Mount Joy. An avid Penn State football fan, Rob enjoyed hunting, his dogs, and trips to the casino with his wife. He also liked to travel and had been to all fifty states.
Surviving are four children, Debora Bachman wife of Abe, of Mountville, Jodi Gingrich wife of Chad, of Elizabethtown, Todd Lovinger husband of Jill, of Elizabethtown, and Lori Bitner wife of Shaun, of Elizabethtown; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a sister, Elva Lackey of Leola.
A funeral service honoring Rob's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com