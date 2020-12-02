Robert E. "Rob" Boettcher, Jr., 49, of Ephrata, formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 26, 2020. Born in Scranton, he was the son of Judith B. (Macknosky) Boettcher and the late Robert E. Boettcher, Sr. He was the loving husband of Angela "Angie" M. Boettcher with whom he shared more than 20 years of marriage and the devoted father of Hannah E. Boettcher.
Rob dedicated more than 18 years of loyal service to Land-O-Lakes, Inc. as a Transportation Manager for the east coast. Considered an expert in his field, he created meaningful relationships with milk haulers, dairy facilities and field personnel. He was well respected and was considered more of a friend than a co-worker by all.
He will be fondly remembered for his thoughtful and caring ways and his willingness to serve others. If anyone needed help, they knew they could count on Rob. He would not think twice about helping or lending his tools. Though not formally trained he was a master craftsman and enjoyed working on many projects and renovations around his home.
Most importantly Rob loved his family. Spending time with Angie and Hannah was something he cherished. The day he became a father was the greatest day of his life and he never once took a moment for granted. Going to car museums and shows or tinkering with his Jeep and motorcycles, he enjoyed sharing his passions with family and friends. Rob also enjoyed golfing, bicycling and politics.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him; but especially by his wife Angie, daughter Hannah, mother Judy, and brothers: Steven Boettcher, husband of Tami of Olyphant, Carl Boettcher, loving partner of Cindy Kreidler of Moosic, Mark Boettcher, husband of Christina of Clarks Summit and Edward Boettcher, husband of Bridgette of Mayfield as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his father.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 12PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10AM-12PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rob's name to JDRF of Central PA, www.jdrf.com in honor of his daughter Hannah, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2016.
The service will be live streamed to his online obituary at: SnyderFuneralHome.com