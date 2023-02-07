Robert E. "Rob" Blizzard, 62, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert Blizzard and the late Ruth (Trimble) Moore. Rob was the husband of Mary "Corina" (Harry) Blizzard with whom he celebrated 23 years of marriage.
Rob worked in construction at various places. He was a member of Columbia Christian Fellowship Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working, and watching NASCAR. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Corina, are six children, Melissa Heiselman, wife of George (Pequea), Michael Blizzard, husband of Michelle (Harrisburg), Jake Livelsberger (Columbia), Keri Miller, wife of Todd (Lancaster), Danielle Blizzard (Mount Joy) and Dustin Blizzard (Mount Joy); eleven grandchildren; and three sisters, Terry Stiles, wife of Jeff (Columbia), Tina Shertz (FL), and Dori Booth, wife of Mike (FL).
A funeral service honoring Rob's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
