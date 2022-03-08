Robert E. Rieker, 79, of Buffalo Mills, died March 1, 2022. He was son of the late Earl Charles and Harriet Meda (Westman) Rieker. Also preceded in death by stepson, Michael Newman, Jr.
Survived by his wife, Lauretta Jones Rieker; daughters, Stacy Franklin (Michael), Buffalo Mills, Erika Rieker (Jeffery Klugh), Millersville; stepchildren, Wilty Newman, Maytown, Kurry Newman (Cindy), Marietta, Stuart Newman (Lisa), New Cumberland, Randy Jones, York, Jennifer Jones, Lancaster, 14 grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and U.S. Air Force ANGUS for 20 years. Bob had been a bricklayer and mason. He worked at the prisons in Lancaster and Camp Hill.
Friends will be received at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Baltimore, PA on Saturday March 12, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m., where a mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial at the church cemetery.
