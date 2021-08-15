Robert E. Plank, Sr., 94, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter V. and Miriam (Doman) Plank. He shared 66 years of marriage with his wife Hallie Plank, until her passing in 2016.
In January 1945 he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as an Aviation Metalsmith. After his time in the military, he returned to Lancaster and began a promising career in real estate. He first started as a real estate agent and went on become a broker and further his career into rental property management. He immersed himself into real estate and enjoyed all aspects of the business. Even on the day he passed, he was doing repairs in one of his rental units.
Robert is survived by his children: Robert E. Plank, Jr. husband of Susan of Manheim Twp., and Deborah F., wife of Gerald K. Haas of Lititz, grandchildren: Melissa A. Herr, Brian K. Haas, Tracy L Haas, Robert H. Plank, and Zachery A. Plank, and great-grandchildren: Cody B. Haas, Logan J. Herr, Justin A. Herr, Caleb R. Plank, and Cayden J. Plank. He was preceded in passing by his wife Hallie, siblings: Kenneth Plank, Paul Donald Plank, Walter Plank and Ruth Hughson, and a great-granddaughter Madison Plank.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St. Lancaster, PA at 11 AM. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
