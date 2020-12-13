Robert E. Nixon, 83, of Stevens, PA died peacefully at home Thursday December 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Debbie (Clark) Nixon and they would have celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on December 16, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Jeanette Nixon. Bob served in the Air Force and was stationed in Texas and England and proud to be a veteran. Two of his granddaughters have followed his footsteps and are in the Air Force as well.
Bob had been an owner and operator for many years, receiving numerous awards for safe driving. Most of his years were being leased to Morgan Drive Away and Bennett Truck Transport. After retiring, he went to work for Manheim Auto Auction for 10 years where he drove their employee bus. Bob was a member of the Gettysburg National Park Watch for 15 years, reaching his 1,000 volunteer hours award. Bob was a civil war buff and spent many hours at Gettysburg with his son, Rob.
He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, going to the cabin, and showing cars. Bob loved trains and rode as many as he could. In his basement there is a very large model railroad display that he built over the years. Everyone in the neighborhood couldn't wait for him to put up his huge Christmas display and most of the figures in the display were hand-made by him. His biggest love of all was his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them at their extracurricular activities. Bob's nickname was Grumpy but he had the biggest heart which was unknown by most of the people outside of his family. Bob was always looking for ways to give back.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Jimmy and his sister: Rachel.
Robert is survived by his wife, Debbie Nixon; four children: Deborah Nixon of Concord, NH, Rob (Brenda) Nixon of Whitsett, NC, Michael (Heather) Nixon of Ephrata, PA, and Melissa Aument (Companion of Nathan Thompson) of East Petersburg, PA. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a great-grandson who is due in two weeks.
Bob's family would like to thank the staff, including the nurses, aides, chaplain, and social worker at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy. Their help and compassion were wonderful and meant a lot to Bob's family over the past several months.
Services and interment will be private at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Wilkes Barre, PA. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or to any charity that helps children.
