Robert E. Neuhauser

Robert Earl Neuhauser, 97, a long-time resident of East Lampeter Township, passed away on August 25, 2021, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, where he had resided for several years. Bob was born in 1924 in Gap, the son of the late Earl V. and Frances (Gallo) Neuhauser. He graduated from the former Parkesburg High School, Parkesburg, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on active duty during World War II in the Philippines and during the Korean War at the Naval Hospitals in Philadelphia and Bainbridge, Maryland. He and several fellow veterans organized and founded Post 7418 of the VFW in Gap in 1946. In 1947, Bob married his beloved wife, Lois Curry, of Coatesville, and they were married for nearly 68 years until her passing in 2015. Bob was employed at RCA Lancaster for 32 years, retiring in 1984. In 1961, he organized the Conestoga Valley youth football program and was its founding director. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola, and Masonic Lodge No. 43, Lancaster.
Bob is survived by two children, Gregory R. Neuhauser, husband of Lisa (Sholly) Neuhauser, Hershey, PA, and Deidre F. La Monte, wife of Timothy La Monte, Corona Del Mar, CA; four grandchildren, Megan (Neuhauser) Subbio, Dana (Neuhauser) Lylo, Lydia Mei Neuhauser and Stephanie (La Monte) Reinwald; and six great-grandchildren. His sister, Dorothy (Neuhauser) Swisher, passed away in May 2020.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or other local charity. Furman's – Leola