Robert E. Montgomery Bob/K3WMH, 89, of Akron, PA, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bob was born in Middletown, PA to Wilmer and Mary Montgomery. The family moved to Coatesville when Bob was a child, and after he graduated from Avon Grove High School he went on to graduate from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA.
Bob taught in the Coatesville Area School District and after a few years moved to Akron to teach science at Ephrata High School. He received his master's degree from Penn State University.
Bob's love in life was Amateur Radio. He formed a radio club at Ephrata High School and spent many hours with students teaching Morse code and other parts of radio. Another thing he enjoyed was singing. He sang in the choir at church, a Barber Shop Quartet, and the Gap Male Chorus.
Bob was a long-time member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.
Bob is survived by his wife Lois and his daughters Jill Montgomery, wife of Phil Gale and their two sons and Carol, wife of Joe Madagan and their seven children. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Wilmer and Mary, his first wife Betty Adams, a sister Betty Bennet, and brother James Montgomery.
There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will take place later.
Any gifts to honor Bob's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care or Alzheimer's research.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
