Robert E. McMonigal, Sr., 80, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Born in Huntingdon, PA he was the son of the late Margaret L. (Holden) and John M. McMonigal. He was the loving husband to the late Phyllis (Fisher) with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Bob was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1966-1968 in the 1st Infantry Division. Prior to retirement in 1998 he worked as a machinist at Kerr Glass for 32 years. He previously worked at Armstrong. Robert was a member of American Legion Post 34 and the Manheim VFW. He was a committee member for Boy Scout Troop 84 for 9 years. Bob loved taking his grandchildren for rides on the tractor, visiting Delaware Park and working in his garage. He especially loved visiting "The Homestead" and cherished spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by his son Robert E. McMonigal, Jr. husband of Meredith of East Petersburg, his step children: Barbara A. Klumpp wife of Richard of Coatesville and Thomas E. Maurer husband of Janet of Pottsville; his son-in-law Rick Palmer of Tucson, AZ; 6 grandchildren: Gabrielle, Alexis and Ian McMonigal, Michael and Logan Maurer and Caroline Berrier; siblings: George and Ann McMonigal, Bernie McMonigal, Sarah Evans, Nell Meister, Janet Smalley, Betty Bennett and Helen and Bob Maskulyak as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter Debbie Palmer and 4 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family in friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
