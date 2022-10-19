SEVEN VALLEYS, PA Robert E. McCann, 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Therese Cote McCann and the father of the late Jude McCann.
Born August 31, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late Emmit and Margaret Nelson McCann. Bob was a graduate of Hershey Industrial School Class of 1950. After graduating from high school, Bob attended Millersville University and obtained his bachelor's degree in 1954. In 1955 he joined the Army, and was stationed in Germany. While he was there, he played trumpet in the band, enjoyed the countryside photographing many German cultural sites. In 1961, Bob received his master's degree from Villanova University. Mr. McCann then worked for many years as an English Teacher at William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware, and also taught English at York College. Bob was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, enjoyed riding bikes and walking dogs on the rail trail and playing the trumpet and baritone horn in the Brodbecks Band. Earlier in life, Bob was cantor at Our Lady of Fatima, in New Castle, Delaware, was a member of several choirs and also enjoyed teaching Sunday school.
Mr. McCann is survived by his son Paul; and two daughters, Jeannine and Cecelia, his granddaughter Amy and her husband Jacob, his two great granddaughters Emily and Madeline, as well as Jeannine's husband Keith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA.
All Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc.
