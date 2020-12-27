Robert E. Luttman, Sr., 74, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Thursday, May 30, 1946, in Columbia, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Kise) Luttman. He was married to Florence H. (Detweiler) Luttman for over 50 years.
A Veteran, Robert proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He will be remembered for his love of cooking and his passion for wildlife, fishing, hunting and going to the mountains as well as his faith in the Lord. Above all, he will be remembered for his strong love for his family.
In addition to his wife, Florence, of Marietta, he is survived by five children: Kelly Shearer, married to Melvin, of Mount Joy, Steven Andrews, married to Lisa, of Mount Joy, Sonnie Mumma, married to Mike, of Wrightsville, Robert E. Luttman, Jr., of Marietta and David Luttman, married to Angie, of Marietta. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren as well as Robert's extended family and caring friends.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
