Robert E. Leibley

Robert E. "Bob" Leibley, 87, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret Kendig Leibley. Bob was the loving husband of Margaret A. "Peg" Wenger Leibley and they would have observed their 68th wedding anniversary this July.
He was the owner and operator of Leibley Construction, Manheim. Bob was a member of Hope Episcopal Church, Manheim and proudly served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed horses, building furniture and loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Ann wife of James Bollinger of Mount Joy; two sons, Timothy husband of Jayann Leibley of Hesston and John husband of Gretchen Leibley of Manheim; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a brother, Richard Leibley of Germany. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Heller and Patricia Salm.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's Memorial Service at Hope Episcopal Church, 2425 Mountain Road, Manheim on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bob's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com