Robert E. Leed

Robert (Bob, Bobby) Eugene Leed, 84, of Columbia, PA, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the care of his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA, on September 11, 1937, he was the son of the late Robert Bigler Leed and Mary Irene (McMullen) Leed Hanrahan.
Bob graduated from McCaskey High School in 1957 and was a varsity football team member. He enlisted in the U. S. Army and served with the Second Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. His service included active duty in Korea. He received a Good Conduct Medal and an Honorable discharge.
Bob worked in various positions in an array of industries throughout his life. These include Lancaster Leaf Tobacco, Trojan Yacht, Kunzler Meat, F&M College, Gainesville College, Multi-Electric, Schwarr Inc., and Martin's Hatchery.
He was a beautiful spirit who cared deeply for others; he touched many lives. Most who met him remember him as a generous, genuine caring individual.
Bob was a devoted New England Patriots fan. He was a hunter and fisherman. Dad loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping trips and fishing with his family. He loved dogs; he spoiled them any chance he could. He was an excellent Pinochle player who typically won most games he played.
Bob was a loving and caring father. His family will miss him. He is survived by his daughters Tracy S. Leed, of Strasburg, PA; Tammy Leed Voss, of Siler City, NC; and Tobye Leed Wesner, of Landisville, PA; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his brother Richard M. Leed, husband of Patricia Leed of Lancaster, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing by his daughter Terry L. Leed Rhinier; his parents; his sisters, Nancy M. Rote, Mary A. Stauffer and Betty Leed; step brothers David and Joseph McMullen.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Dad and befriended him during his life on earth.
Bob's interment will be with military honors at the National VA Cemetery at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, PA. Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission of Lancaster, P O Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17604-7508.
A living tribute »