On Monday, June 20, 2022, Robert E. Idzik, devoted husband and father, and devout Catholic, passed away at the age of 84.
Robert was born on June 22, 1937, in Depew, Erie County, NY to the late Daniel and Ann (Kolakowski) Idzik.
Robert had a love of the outdoors. He and his wife spent many years in the Adirondacks hiking, backpacking, and camping, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. He was an avid runner, fisherman, and downhill skier. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening, especially harvesting bumper crops of tomatoes each summer. He was an avid reader and appreciated classical music. He will be remembered for his quick wit, hearty laugh, and love of knowledge. Robert embodied the qualities of humility, loyal commitment to family, and integrity.
He received his high school diploma from Buffalo Technical High School in 1954 and obtained a bachelor's degree from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY in 1961. Through a fellowship, he attended graduate school at Columbia University Teachers College before returning to the Buffalo area to teach high school. After teaching for several years, Robert moved to Clifton Park, NY to work as a property agent for the New York State Department of Transportation in Albany for 29 years. Upon his retirement from that role, he and his wife moved to Brevard, NC then spent the last 2 decades in Elizabethtown, PA.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Joanne, whom he married on July 18, 1964; and his children, Matthew of St. Paul, Minnesota; Mary Geib (Rick) of Hummelstown, PA; and Eileen Murphy (Michael) of Glen Rock, NJ. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Kieran, Grace, Lark, Daniel, and Jeffrey; siblings, nieces, and nephews. He will be sorely missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA with Fr. Timothy Sahd as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Luncheon to follow service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or to Brittany's Hope, 1160 N Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com