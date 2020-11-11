Robert E. Hill, 88, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dorothy (McEvoy) and Elvin Landis Hill. He was the loving husband of Janet (Ruebman) with whom he shared 65 years of marriage this past September 17th.
Robert was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School where he was a standout athlete in baseball and basketball. Following graduation, he was recruited by minor league baseball teams until being drafted into the Army Airborne Division as a Paratrooper. He proudly served during the Korean Conflict. Robert was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lititz and the American Legion. Robert retired from Armstrong as an Order Department Supervisor after 42 years. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and bowling for many years in various leagues. Robert was an avid sports fan and will be remembered for his love of refereeing basketball and umpiring baseball. Most of all Robert cherished spending time with his family, and was especially proud of his grandchildren. His sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his daughter: Lori A. Mixson, wife of James of Wake Forest, NC; his grandchildren: Stephanie M. Byrd wife of Nathan of Durham, NC and Robert C. Mixson husband of Amanda of Jacksonville, FL; his great-grandchildren: Connor, Aiden and Lincoln; and siblings: Deborah Randle of E. Petersburg and Daniel Hill of Lancaster, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard "Dick" Hill.
A private graveside service will be held at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543, the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Masonic Village Hospice, https://masonicvillagehospice.org/donate/.
