Robert E. Herman, age 78 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Eileen R. Herman who passed away on September 5, 2003, and a longtime companion of Elizabeth Mellott of Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edwin and Esther Herman. He graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School, Class of 1962. Bob was a member of the Willow Street United Church of Christ. He worked as a supervisor for SC Poultry Services, and after retirement, he worked part time at the RV Value Mart in Willow Street. Bob served the Willow Street Fire Company for 62 years starting in 1959. Over his tenure, he served in many roles including Assistant Fire Chief, Lieutenant, and most recently as Fire Police Lieutenant. He also served on the Board of Directors and was very instrumental with the Volunteer Emergency Medical Services Program. Bob loved all nature and wildlife, and in his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching Penn State football.
Surviving are 2 daughters: Tina M. Reese of Lancaster, and Susan M., wife of the late Michael T. Reese of Willow Street, 3 grandchildren: Samantha Leigh Reese, Kyle Allen, husband of Jenna Mills Reese, and Haley Noelle Reese, and 3 siblings: Betty Eby of Willow Street, Lester, husband of Evelyn Herman of Ephrata, and Richard, husband of Dorothy Herman of Holtwood. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Arthur and Walter Herman, Elsie West, and Esther Kistler.
A funeral service will take place at Willow Street United Church of Christ, 2723 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street, on Saturday, January 8th at 11:30 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Ron Bohannon will be officiating. Interment will be in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s honor to the Willow Street Fire Company, P.O. Box 495, Willow Street, PA 17584 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. reynoldsandshivery.com