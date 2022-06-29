The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a longtime fan, but Heaven gained an angel, and he wasn't from Anaheim. Robert E. Heiney, Sr. ("Bob"), of Willow Street, passed away on Saturday, June 25th surrounded by the love of family. He was 84. Born in Lancaster, he was the youngest son of the late Charles W. and Elsie Troop Heiney and was the last surviving sibling of their fourteen children. Bob was married to Gloria (Martin) Heiney and they would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 28th.
Bob worked at Black & Decker (DeWalt) and Lancaster Machinery before spending the last twenty-five years of his career working with his oldest son in his painting business. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars, playing cards and watching horses run always on a track and sometimes even choosing the winning horse!
Bob especially loved bowling. He spent every Friday night from September through April bowling on the same league for more than sixty years. His greatest enjoyment, though, came from spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's various events.
In addition to his wife Gloria, Bob is survived by two sons, Robert E. Heiney, Jr. (Bob, Jr.) and his wife Judy, of Willow Street, Jeffrey (Jeff) and his wife Staci of Millersville, and one daughter, Robin, of Willow Street. He is also survived by five grandchildren Justin, Kayla (Eric) Campbell, JD (Abby) Hess, Tyler and Jackson and two great-grandchildren Zachary Heiney and Angel Palomeno. Many nieces and nephews survive as well, many considering "Uncle Bobby" to be their favorite uncle.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Bob hated going to funerals and disliked having to dress up even more, so attendees are asked to dress casually and, if possible, wear Dodger blue, but any shade of blue will do.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. In Bob's memory, you can also put a few dollars down on a horse, enjoy a good game of cards, or, better yet, hug your father and tell him you love him while you still can.