Robert E. Gutshall, Sr.

Robert E. "Bob" Gutshall, Sr., 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Saville, Perry County, he was the son of the late Gifford S. and Margaret Sweger Gutshall. Bob was the loving husband of Karen L. Carnahan Gutshall, and they observed their 13th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2023; and his first wife, the late Joanne C. Loose Gutshall who died in 2002.
For over 40 years, Bob was a supervisor for Wilbur Chocolate, Lititz. He was a 1955 graduate of Manheim Township High School. Bob was a member of the Happy Pappy's Senior Age Motorcycle Group in Lancaster County, Elstonville Sportsman's Association, Manheim and enjoyed going the Gutshall Hideaway, the family cabin in Blaine. His interests included, riding motorcycle, hunting, driving his convertible with the top down and music blaring, and he was a dog lover of all types.
Surviving in addition to his wife Karen, is a son, Robert E. Gutshall, Jr. of Ephrata, three daughters, Deborah Ann wife of Michael Timm of Reinholds, Donna M. Gutshall of Mount Joy, Judith A. wife of Ronald Good of Lititz, a step-son, Steve husband of Toni Puciato of Catonsville, MD, a step-daughter, April wife of Tim Discoll of Taneytown, MD, a daughter-in-law, Pennie Gutshall of Denver; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and a sister, Beverly wife of Keith Persun of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth S. Gutshall, great-grandson, Caeleb Xavier Wesley, and a sister, Loretta Dimeler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. Per family's request, please dress casual for the service: you may also honor Bob by driving your motorcycle in the procession to the cemetary. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »