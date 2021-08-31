Robert E. Grebinger, 85, of Lancaster died peacefully on Friday, August 27 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Florence Swisher Grebinger and Frank Morton Grebinger. Bob was the loving husband to Linda Mae Carson Grebinger. They observed their 59th anniversary on December 9, 2020.
In his early years following High School, he served in the U.S. Army in the Artillery in Germany for 3 years. After his service time, he started at Armstrong World Industries as a machinist and retired after 37 years with the company as an estimator.
During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, building his own cabin and also enjoyed all of his toys including his Harley, snowmobiles, ATV's, corvettes and a boat. He loved spending time with his two grandchildren. Bob had a fulfilling life and always wanted to be on the go.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda are a daughter, Wendi Keller, wife of Michael Keller and a son, Derek Grebinger, husband of Andrea Grebinger. He has two grandchildren, Brittany Yost, daughter of Wendi Keller and Grant Grebinger, son of Derek and Andrea Grebinger. Bob is also survived by siblings; Jim Grebinger, husband of Pat Grebinger, Charlie Grebinger husband of Sue Grebinger, Jim Grebinger husband of Pat Grebinger, Betz Donahue wife of Joe Donahue.
Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Sheri Grebinger and siblings: Tina Givler, wife of Ray Givler, Lucille Groff, wife of Leon Groff, Edgar Grebinger, husband of Ione Grebinger, Fern Grebinger and Lester Grebinger.
The family would like to thank the staff from Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Hospital for their kind and compassionate care during his last days.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Lebanon VA Hospital, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042.
