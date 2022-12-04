Robert E. Frey, 94, of Lititz, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Keystone Villa. He was the son of the late Chester K. and Mamie Ober Frey. Bob was the husband of the late Arlene Espenshade Frey who died on November 15th of this year. In 1990 Bob retired from Warner Lambert; previously he was the owner of Sunoco Gas Station, Lancaster. He was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Surviving is a daughter, Debra L. Frey fiance of Merle Becker of New Holland, a son, Jeffrey E. husband of Mona Frey of Conestoga, two grandsons: Billy and Jordan, three great-grandchildren: Jace, Laila, and Declan and a sister, Charlotte Splain. He is preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a combined memorial service to honor the life of Bob and Arlene Frey at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends of Bob and Arlene may visit with the family on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bob and Arlene's memory to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Ste-201, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Keystone Villa at Ephrata, 100 North State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com